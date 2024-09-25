China to enrich cultural, tourism offering during National Day holiday

Xinhua) 08:25, September 25, 2024

People visit Dounan Flower Market during the Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day holiday in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Oct. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

BEIJING, Sept. 24 (Xinhua) -- China will supply more cultural activities and tourism products around the week-long National Day holiday starting on Oct. 1, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism (MCT) announced on Tuesday.

The move aims to meet people's growing demand for cultural and tourism products during the upcoming holiday, according to a press conference held by the MCT.

Nearly 1,000 cultural activities themed on intangible cultural heritage are expected to be held nationwide, said Hu Yan, an MCT official.

Tourist attractions will also showcase the glamour of intangible cultural heritage. For example, several items related to intangible cultural heritage are set to be exhibited in Xiaoxitian Temple, a scenic spot in north China's Shanxi Province, Hu added.

More routes featuring rural and ecological tourism will also be accessible to the public, according to the ministry.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)