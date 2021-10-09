Online payments made during China's National Day holiday surpass 10 tln yuan

Xinhua) 10:34, October 09, 2021

BEIJING, Oct. 8 (Xinhua) -- Chinese online payment clearinghouse NetsUnion and card payment giant China UnionPay reported a total of over 10 trillion yuan (about 1.55 trillion U.S. dollars) of online payments during the weeklong National Day holiday that ended on Thursday, breaking last year's records for average daily transaction value and number of transactions.

NetsUnion processed over 14 billion transactions totaling 7.6 trillion yuan, data from the platform shows. The average daily number of transactions increased by 20.06 percent, and the average daily transaction value increased by 20.02 percent.

The average daily number of transactions made in the catering sector surged almost 70 percent from a year earlier, while the average daily transaction value in the movie theater business expanded more than 60 percent year on year.

Holiday spending was focused on catering, accommodation, transport, sightseeing, entertainment and shopping, the data shows.

