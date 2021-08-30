China science, technology news summary -- Aug. 29

Xinhua) 08:49, August 30, 2021

BEIJING, Aug. 29 (Xinhua) -- The following is a summary of published science and technology news of China.

PATENT INVENTION REVIEW

China will accelerate the review of high-value patent inventions to boost innovation and strengthen intellectual property rights protection, according to the National Intellectual Property Administration (NIPA).

Guided by the country's demands and user experience, the intellectual property authorities will further improve the quality and efficiency of patent review.

SOFTWARE SECTOR

China's software and information technology sector saw steady development in the first seven months of the year, with its operating revenue continuing rapid growth, official data showed.

ONLINE PAYMENT

The number of online payment service users in China had reached 872 million by the end of June, according to the latest statistical report on China's internet development.

The report, released by the China Internet Network Information Center, said online payment users accounted for 86.3 percent of the country's total netizens.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)