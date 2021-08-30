China science, technology news summary -- Aug. 29
BEIJING, Aug. 29 (Xinhua) -- The following is a summary of published science and technology news of China.
PATENT INVENTION REVIEW
China will accelerate the review of high-value patent inventions to boost innovation and strengthen intellectual property rights protection, according to the National Intellectual Property Administration (NIPA).
Guided by the country's demands and user experience, the intellectual property authorities will further improve the quality and efficiency of patent review.
SOFTWARE SECTOR
China's software and information technology sector saw steady development in the first seven months of the year, with its operating revenue continuing rapid growth, official data showed.
ONLINE PAYMENT
The number of online payment service users in China had reached 872 million by the end of June, according to the latest statistical report on China's internet development.
The report, released by the China Internet Network Information Center, said online payment users accounted for 86.3 percent of the country's total netizens.
