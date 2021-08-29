China to accelerate review of high-value patent invention

Xinhua) 14:00, August 29, 2021

China will accelerate the review of high-value patent inventions to boost innovation and strengthen intellectual property rights protection, according to the National Intellectual Property Administration (NIPA).

Guided by the country's demands and user experience, the intellectual property authorities will further improve the quality and efficiency of patent review, said Shen Changyu, head of NIPA, at a recent invention examination conference.

Currently, the review cycle of an application for a high-value patent invention is around 13.3 months. The average review cycle for a general patent invention application is approximately 19.1 months, the data from NIPA showed.

The intellectual property authorities will accelerate the intelligent upgrading of the review system and implement differentiated review policies with innovative work concepts and methods, said Shen.

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Bianji)