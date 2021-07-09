China tops world in AI patents: minister

Xinhua) 09:27, July 09, 2021

A visitor is massaged by a service robot at the 2021 World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) in east China's Shanghai, July 8, 2021. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

SHANGHAI, July 9 (Xinhua) -- China ranks first in the world in the number of artificial intelligence (AI) patents, Xiao Yaqing, Minister of Industry and Information Technology, said on Thursday.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai, Xiao said China's AI industry development has made significant progress, with the technological innovation capabilities in some areas ranking among the top in the world.

The core industry size is continuously growing and the integration of AI and the real economy has further deepened, said Xiao.

According to a report on China's AI development released earlier this year, nearly 390,000 AI patent applications were filed in China over the past 10 years, accounting for 74.7 percent of the world total. The report was jointly released by three institutions including the Chinese Association of Artificial Intelligence.

Co-organized by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the Shanghai municipal government and other government departments, the conference will bring together more than 6,000 experts, scholars, entrepreneurs and investors from home and abroad to attend online or offline.

More than 10 AI chips, as well as innovative products brought by more than 300 major AI companies, will be shown at the conference from Thursday to Saturday.

