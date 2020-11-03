Upcoming patent fair to focus on IP role in economic development

BEIJING, Nov. 2 (Xinhua) -- China will hold a patent fair to showcase its achievements in the field and build platforms to promote the transfer of intellectual property (IP), the event organizer said Monday.

The 12th China International Patent Technology and Products Fair will be held from Nov. 11 to 13 in Dalian, a coastal city in the northeastern province of Liaoning, said Lei Xiaoyun, a senior official with the National Intellectual Property Administration (NIPA), at a press conference in Beijing.

The patent fair this year will highlight the role of IP in leading high-quality economic development. It will feature both online and offline events, including exhibitions, live auctions and investment matching. Nearly 3,000 enterprises will participate.

According to Lei, winners of the 21st China Patent Award will be awarded at a ceremony during the fair. A total of 30 patents for inventions and 10 patents for design are among the top winners.

The nation's top award for patents, the China Patent Award has been co-organized by the NIPA and the World Intellectual Property Organization since 1989.

This year's competition received a record-breaking 2,479 patent entrants, who were recommended by national and local IP departments, industry associations, and academicians from the Chinese Academy of Sciences and the Chinese Academy of Engineering, Lei said.