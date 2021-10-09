We Are China

China sees 83.5 mln railway passenger trips during National Day holiday

Xinhua) 14:23, October 09, 2021

BEIJING, Oct. 8 (Xinhua) -- Passenger trips on Chinese railways topped 83.5 million during the weeklong National Day holiday which ended Thursday, said the China State Railway Group Co., Ltd.

Railway authorities have coordinated COVID-19 control measures and transport services to cope with the travel rush.

Authorities had earlier estimated some 127 million railway passenger trips during the holiday rush lasting from Sept. 28 to Oct. 8.

