Cultural activities feature heavily in 2021 National Day holiday

Xinhua) 09:50, October 06, 2021

Tourists take photos at the memorial of the fourth National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) in Shanghai, Oct. 3, 2021. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

BEIJING, Oct. 5 (Xinhua) -- The National Day holiday of 2021 is in many ways different from previous years.

The first such holiday since the successful building of a moderately prosperous society in all aspects, this National Day also coincides with the Communist Party of China (CPC)'s centenary, which took place in July.

Out of the elevated sense of national pride among the public, as well as the growing popularity of traditional Chinese culture, Chinese tourists this year have planned their weeklong holiday with a stronger focus on culture.

PAY TRIBUTE TO COUNTRY AND HISTORY

With a sense of patriotism strong throughout society, many people opted for cultural activities with patriotic themes during the holiday.

At cinemas, two films on patriotic topics have dominated the holiday box office so far. As of Monday evening, "My Country, My Parents," which pays homage to those who have contributed to the country's revolution and development, raked in 716 million yuan (about 110.4 million U.S. dollars) in just five days. "The Battle at Lake Changjin," which focuses on a decisive battle during the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea (1950-1953), had its total box office amount to about 2 billion yuan during the same period.

Many viewers were touched by the sentiments that are shared by the two films: the spirit and courage of individuals dedicating themselves to the great causes of their times.

"Each and every Chinese is like a book which records his or her own experience of struggle," said Qi Yihan, a college student who watched "My Country, My Parents." Qi vowed to carry forward the unyielding spirit depicted in the film.

Revolutionary-themed exhibitions and tourists spots have also received considerable attention.

The CPC History Museum in Beijing is one of the most popular sites. Though it has raised the cap on visitor numbers during the holiday, all the tickets on the first day of the holiday were booked in mere minutes after being made available to the public online.

To successfully book tickets to the museum, Shu Guokun, who works in the nation's capital, set an alarm to remind himself. On Oct. 1, the National Day, he took his parents to the museum.

"Both of my parents have been CPC members for decades, and were eager to know more about the Party's century-long history," said Shu. "My father was especially thrilled to visit the museum, because his generation has witnessed the great changes that have taken place."

APPRECIATE TRADITIONAL CULTURE

While some sought to express their national pride through cultural activities, others chose to show their appreciation for traditional Chinese culture.

At the beginning of the holiday, all tickets to an exhibition held at Beijing's Palace Museum were fully booked.

Titled "Beyond the Bounds of History: A Collaborative Exhibition between the Palace Museum and Dunhuang Academy," the exhibition features 188 cultural relics of Dunhuang culture, which originates from northwest China's Gansu Province. It also showcases the history and achievements of relevant preservation and inheritance work.

"I'm deeply impressed by the extensiveness of Chinese culture, as well as how traditional culture remains alive with the assistance of modern technology," said Zhang Ran, a college student who visited the exhibition.

Similar activities that highlight traditional culture are held across the country. From the Chinese Opera Culture Week held in Beijing Garden Expo Park to activities showcasing intangible cultural heritage in Gansu and Henan provinces, tourists have many destinations to choose from should they feel like getting in touch with traditional culture during the holiday.

