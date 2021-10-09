National Day holiday movies hit audience-satisfaction peak: survey

Xinhua) 10:47, October 09, 2021

BEIJING, Oct. 8 (Xinhua) -- China's domestic films in cinemas over the National Day holiday scored 89.1 for audience satisfaction, a new high for the annual holiday period, according to a survey by China Film Archive.

Of the four films that formed the focus of the survey, the historical epic "The Battle at Lake Changjin" was ranked first by respondents, with a score of 89.6, followed by "My Country, My Parents," "Water Boys" and "Little Canned Man."

The top two films on the satisfaction chart, "The Battle at Lake Changjin" and "My Country, My Parents," were also the most profitable movies during the holiday, which ran from Oct. 1 to Oct. 8.

The two most popular films received high scores in various areas, such as the storyline, the acting of the main characters, visual effects and music, the survey showed.

"The Battle at Lake Changjin," co-directed by Chen Kaige, Hark Tsui and Dante Lam, has raked in over 3.4 billion yuan (about 526 million U.S. dollars) since its debut on Sept. 30, according to data from the China Movie Data Information Network released on Friday.

Set during the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea (1950-1953), the film tells the story of the Chinese People's Volunteers soldiers fighting bravely in freezing temperatures in a key campaign at Lake Changjin, or Chosin Reservoir.

