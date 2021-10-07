China's box office hits 4 bln yuan during National Day holiday

Xinhua) 10:52, October 07, 2021

Two boys pose for a photo in front of a poster board for "The Battle at Lake Changjin" at a theater in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Oct. 1, 2021. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

Newly released films targeting China's weeklong National Day holiday market have earned 4 billion yuan (617 million U.S. dollars) at the box office as of Wednesday evening.

The top earner is the domestic war epic "The Battle at Lake Changjin," with a box office revenue approaching 2.9 billion yuan by Wednesday evening as the holiday nears its end on Thursday, according to data from box office tracker Maoyan.

Another major box office contributor is the patriotic anthology "My Country, My Parents," with total earnings hitting 941 million yuan.

Both films have been in theaters for seven days.

Other new films released during the weeklong holiday include the children's film "Little Canned Man" and several animations such as "Dear Tutu: Operation T-Rex," "Gold Beak" and "Extinct."

