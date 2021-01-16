Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Saturday, Jan 16, 2021
"A Little Red Flower" continues leading Chinese mainland box office

(Xinhua)    15:44, January 16, 2021

BEIJING, Jan. 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese feature film "A Little Red Flower" on Friday remained the top-grossing title on the Chinese mainland market, raking in 18.94 million yuan (around 2.93 million U.S. dollars) within the day.

The film, telling a heartwarming story of two families battling cancer, had topped the box office chart since its debut on Dec. 31, 2020, generating a total of 1.14 billion yuan, data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed Saturday.

The Chinese sci-fi crime movie "The Soul" grossed about 17.78 million yuan and ranked second on the box office chart on the first day of its rollout.

Coming in third was the crime thriller hit "Shock Wave 2," which generated 10.76 million yuan on Friday. Co-starring Andy Lau and Ni Ni, the film has raked in 1.03 billion yuan since its Dec. 24 debut. 

