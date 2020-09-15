Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Sep 15, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China's box office hits 5 bln yuan since reopening of theaters

(Xinhua)    09:19, September 15, 2020

BEIJING, Sept. 14 (Xinhua) -- China's box-office revenue has hit 5 billion yuan (about 733 million U.S. dollars) by Monday since theaters reopened on July 20 following months of closure due to COVID-19.

Epic war drama "The Eight Hundred," formally released on Aug. 21, contributed more than half of the total, grossing over 2.6 billion yuan as of Monday, data compiled by Maoyan, a movie-ticketing and film data platform, showed.

The second biggest contributor was heart-warming Chinese romance film "Love You Forever," which generated 494 million yuan at the box office.

Sci-fi action production "Tenet" by Christopher Nolan, which was released on Sept. 4, came in third with 356 million yuan in collections.

Released on Aug. 25 for the Chinese Qixi Festival that is akin to Valentine's Day, "Love You Forever" helped drive China's box-office total for that day to over 520 million yuan, a record high single-day figure this year.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York