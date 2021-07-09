Movie "1921" to mark CPC centenary released in Hong Kong

Xinhua) 09:55, July 09, 2021

HONG KONG, July 8 (Xinhua) -- A historical movie "1921", which celebrates the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC), was released in Hong Kong on Thursday.

According to the statistics of a movie website in Hong Kong, there were more than 60 screenings on the first day, among which many cinemas were full.

The movie tells the story of 13 young people, facing the national peril and going against the trend, shouldered the heavy responsibility of saving the country and the people, and leading the modern Chinese revolution to embark on a new expedition.

After viewing the movie, some young people said that it deepened their love for the country and admiration for the revolutionary predecessors.

Carrie Lam, chief executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region said that the movie holds a meaning of staying true to one's aspirations and passing them to the next generation. She hoped that young viewers can learn from the group of young people in the movie who loved their country, and draw the spiritual strength to move forward and strive for national self-respect.

Since the movie was released on July 1 in the Chinese mainland, the cumulative box office has reached 367 million yuan (about 55.56 million U.S. dollars).

