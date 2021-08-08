"Raging Fire" continues to dominate Chinese box office chart

Xinhua) 13:15, August 08, 2021

BEIJING, Aug. 8 (Xinhua) -- Action film "Raging Fire" continued to dominate the Chinese mainland box office chart on Saturday, figures from the China Movie Data Information Network showed Sunday.

The film, focusing on a story about police hunt for a gang of drug traffickers, generated 54.76 million yuan (about 8.47 million U.S. dollars) on Saturday, accounting for 56 percent of the day's total box office revenue.

It was followed by romantic comedy "Upcoming Summer," which ended the day with daily earnings of nearly 14.5 million yuan.

Coming in third was animated film "White Snake 2: The Tribulation of the Green Snake." As the latest cinematic production centered on the ancient Chinese legend of the White Snake, the film pocketed about 12.9 million yuan on Saturday.

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Bianji)