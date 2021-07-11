Anti-epidemic drama "Chinese Doctors" tops Chinese box office

BEIJING, July 10 (Xinhua) -- Domestic anti-epidemic-themed movie "Chinese Doctors" led the Chinese box office chart on its debut on Friday, China Movie Data Information Network reported Saturday.

"Chinese Doctors" ended its first day of screening with daily earnings of about 93.13 million yuan (around 14.38 million U.S. dollars), accounting for nearly 65 percent of the day's total.

Based on real events, the movie provides a panoramic view of the arduous fight against the COVID-19 outbreak in Wuhan.

Another domestic drama "1921" garnered 15.85 million yuan, ranking second on the daily chart. The movie tells stories about the founding of the Communist Party of China in the year 1921.

Coming in third was China's animation "New Happy Dad and Son 4: Perfect Dad," which earned about 9.87 million yuan on the first day of its release on Friday.

