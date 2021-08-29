Sci-fi action film "Free Guy" stays atop Chinese box office
People buy tickets at a cinema in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 17, 2021. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)
U.S. sci-fi action film "Free Guy" topped the Chinese mainland box office on Saturday, figures released by the China Movie Data Information Network showed Sunday.
Following a bank teller who discovers he is actually a background player in an open-world video game and decides to become the hero of his own story, the movie generated 58.21 million yuan (around 8.97 million U.S. dollars) on its first weekend day of screening, accounting for 55.7 percent of Saturday's total.
The domestic action film "Raging Fire" took second place on the daily box office chart, grossing 21.73 million yuan on Saturday.
Disney and Pixar's animation "Luca" and the teen romance movie "Farewell, My Lad" respectively ranked third and fourth, with daily revenues of 6.17 million yuan and 4.79 million yuan.
