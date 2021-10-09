Chinese police ensure safe National Day holiday

BEIJING, Oct. 8 (Xinhua) -- Chinese police made all-out efforts to ensure security and road safety during the just-concluded National Day holiday, the Ministry of Public Security said Friday.

During the seven-day holiday which started on Oct. 1, reports of criminal cases received by police nationwide declined 5.5 percent year on year, data by the ministry showed.

More than 3,800 key tourist spots across the country operated smoothly, and 537 major events were held successfully, said the ministry.

The number of road accidents involving five or more fatalities dropped 50 percent, with no large-scale or big traffic jams reported, according to the ministry.

