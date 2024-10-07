Sports "Golden Week" boosts vitality in China

People visit Shougang Park, the venue of the 2024 World Table Tennis (WTT) China Smash in Beijing, China, Oct. 3, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

*During this Golden Week, sports events have captivated audiences across China, and have offered opportunities to integrate sports, culture and tourism.

*According to a leading travel platform in China, sports tourism has become a growing trend, especially among younger generations, with an 87 percent year-on-year increase in sports tourism searches from January to July 2024. This year's array of elite sports events has further boosted this trend during Golden Week.

*Academics noted that sports events serve as more than just competitions - they also act as bridges for cultural, economic and technological exchange between cities, countries and regions.

BEIJING, Oct. 6 (Xinhua) -- While the Forbidden City and Great Wall remain Beijing's iconic attractions, Beijing's National Tennis Center and Shougang Park have emerged as new hotspots for sports fans during China's week-long National Day holiday, also known as "Golden Week," which started on October 1.

On the western side of Chang'an Avenue, Beijing's main thoroughfare, Shougang Park hosted the World Table Tennis (WTT) China Smash, the largest international table tennis event held in China's capital since the 1961 World Championships.

Meanwhile, in the northern part of the city, along the Beijing Central Axis - which was recently included in the UNESCO World Heritage List - the China Open was staged at the National Tennis Center.

People watch the 2024 World Table Tennis (WTT) China Smash at Shougang Park, Oct. 3, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

THRILLS AND SPILLS

Less than two months after the conclusion of the Paris Olympic Games, Beijing welcomed the world's best table tennis players, including Olympic champions Sun Yingsha and Ma Long, for the 2024 WTT China Smash, the top-tier event in the WTT series.

"Following the wonderful success of the Paris Olympics for table tennis, it's really important to see high-level events come to the dual Olympic city of Beijing," said Steve Dainton, CEO of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Group and World Table Tennis (WTT) director.

In one of the tournament's biggest surprises, world No. 1 Wang Chuqin was upset in the round of 32 by Denmark's Anders Lind.

"It's a moment I will cherish for the rest of my life, and it gives me a lot of confidence going forward," Lind said after his win.

The 25-year-old Dane thrived in the energetic atmosphere, with the packed crowd cheering throughout the match.

"The atmosphere in the hall was electrifying, playing in front of so many spectators. I love this sport so much and really wish we could play more in fully-packed halls like this," he added.

At the China Open, Zheng Qinwen, who had made history in Paris by winning China's first Olympic tennis singles gold medal, was one of the most anticipated players.

"People start to get tired at the end of the season. For me it's different," said the 21-year-old. "I'm really motivated to come and play in China, in front of my people. I know they're going to support me."

Zheng Qinwen hits a return during her women's singles round of 16 match against Amanda Anisimova at the 2024 China Open in Beijing, Oct. 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Du Xinyi)

The men's singles final became an instant classic, with Carlos Alcaraz coming from a set down to defeat world No. 1 Jannik Sinner in the longest match in China Open history.

"I think for people who don't watch tennis, probably thanks to these kinds of matches, they will start to watch tennis or even practise it," said Alcaraz.

Beyond tennis and table tennis, other sports also contributed to the Golden Week excitement.

In Shanghai, the Formula 1 World Powerboat Championship (F1H2O) dazzled fans with its high-speed action at the Wusongkou International Cruise Terminal.

Elsewhere, the World Snooker Wuhan Open opens on Sunday, and football players from China and Malaysia participated in the inaugural "Belt and Road" friendly match at the Guizhou Village Super League, also known as "Cun Chao".

FLOURISHING SPORTS TOURISM

According to Tongcheng Travel, a leading travel platform in China, sports tourism has become a growing trend, especially among younger generations. Their latest report shows an 87 percent year-on-year increase in sports tourism searches from January to July 2024. This year's array of elite sports events has further boosted this trend during Golden Week.

At Shougang's Smash Park, which covers 40,000 square meters of outdoor space, thousands of fans gathered to watch WTT matches on big screens, surrounded by food and entertainment areas.

Ma Long of China walks into the court with his sons before the men's singles first round match at 2024 World Table Tennis (WTT) China Smash, Sept. 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

Yan Xueying, a fan from Shanghai, relaxed on an inflatable sofa, enjoying the atmosphere and rooting for her favorite player, Lin Gaoyuan. "The park allows us to relax, enjoy the holiday with friends, and feel the culture of WTT," said Yan.

Shougang Park, once an industrial steel mill, has been transformed into a world-class venue, impressing both players and fans. Ni Xia Lian, the 61-year-old Chinese-born paddler now representing Luxembourg, fondly known as "Grandma Ni," marveled at the changes in Beijing.

"Beijing has changed a lot these years. It's a smart decision to transform the industrial zone of Shougang into a modern resort," said Ni, who was competing in Beijing for the first time since 2008.

Zhang Shuai celebrates after her women's singles round of 16 match against Magdalena Frech at the 2024 China Open, Oct. 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Bai Xuefei)

The National Tennis Center also saw record-breaking attendance, with 44,000 visitors on National Day alone - the highest in China Open history. As of October 5, approximately 140,000 fans from outside the city and over 13,000 international spectators have come to Beijing to watch the matches.

"I came all the way from Guangxi, bringing my child specifically to watch the China Open, and we came especially to see Zheng Qinwen," said a spectator surnamed Lan.

This year, China Open tickets sold out in seconds, generating over 80 million yuan (11.4 million U.S. dollars) - 60 percent up from last year's revenue.

Zou Xinxian, a professor at Beijing Sport University, noted that sports events serve as more than just competitions - they also act as bridges for cultural, economic and technological exchange between cities, countries and regions.

This cultural exchange extends to the athletes themselves, too. Alcaraz and American Coco Gauff explored Beijing's Forbidden City during the China Open, dressed in traditional Chinese attire and taking selfies.

"It is great to know more about the city and its culture, with its incredible buildings and beautiful scenes. I will keep this memory for sure," said 21-year-old Alcaraz.

Gauff added, "It is really cool to be surrounded by so much history, like in a movie. I want to take the time to enjoy and learn history."

