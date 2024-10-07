Hainan's tourism rekindles during National Day holiday after super typhoon

Xinhua) 15:30, October 07, 2024

HAIKOU, Oct. 6 (Xinhua) -- As night fell, the Qilou old street in Haikou, the capital of south China's Hainan Province, got busier. A fashion show featuring intangible cultural heritage was presented with music and lights, bringing a cultural feast for tourists.

"It's stunning! The costumes of the ethnic minorities are so beautiful!" said Chen Nan, a tourist from Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. Having finished a trip to Sanya, a resort city in Hainan, Chen and her boyfriend arrived in Haikou, not expecting to encounter such a wonderful performance.

"The Qilou old street has a retro charm and a vibrant atmosphere," she said, adding that the show made their trip more worthwhile.

During the week-long National Day holiday, the Qilou old street was full of tourists visiting different shops or tasting various local snacks, and attractive street performances added a festive atmosphere.

The bustling scene of the Qilou old street in Haikou is a microcosm of Hainan's tourism industry during the holiday.

Last month, the Super Typhoon Yagi landed in Hainan, causing serious damage to the tourism industry. With self-rescue efforts and support from all parties, the entire tourism industry in the province resumed before the National Day holiday.

At the Hainan Ocean Paradise Resort in Lingshui Li Autonomous County, a fireworks show illuminated the sky and also ignited the enthusiasm of the tourists.

Liu Xiao'ou, the resort's president, said the resort presented a fireworks show every night during the holiday, together with a stunning display of drones. In the Polar World, which opened in July this year, tourists can interact closely with penguins, seals, sea lions and beluga whales.

"This year's National Day holiday has a special significance," said Liu, noting that Hainan had just experienced a severe typhoon disaster, so the resort was particularly concerned about the travel needs of the islanders.

He said that the resort offered exclusive discounted tickets for Hainan residents during the holiday, allowing them to enjoy the holiday.

During this year's National Day holiday, Hainan launched rich tourism products and more than 70 cultural performances and sports events to welcome tourists.

On Wuzhizhou Island in Sanya, the pier was bustling with visitors who were waiting for various water activities.

"Hainan is so much fun!" said Zhang Yunqi, a tourist from northeast China's Jilin Province, after experiencing jet skiing.

Zhang and her boyfriend came to Hainan for vacation. They enjoyed various activities like parasailing, jet skiing and diving, which enhanced their holiday experience.

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Zhong Wenxing)