"China Travel" boom showcases appeal, openness: spokesperson

BEIJING, Oct. 8 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson on Tuesday said the "China Travel" boom showcases China's appeal and openness.

According to data released by multiple tourism platforms, during the National Day holiday, the number of travel orders by foreign tourists to China grew by around 60 percent year-on-year, and many Chinese cities have become popular destinations. Also, relevant authorities, including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, recently rolled out facilitation measures for foreign travelers to China.

In response to a related query, spokesperson Mao Ning said at a daily news briefing that China now enjoys comprehensive mutual visa exemption with 24 countries, offers visa-free entry policy for 16 countries, and extends 72-hour or 144-hour visa-free transit policy to 54 countries.

"It's increasingly easier and more enjoyable for foreign tourists to visit China," Mao said, adding that Beijing unveiled the brochure titled "Welcome to Beijing: Essential Tips for New Arrivals," which offers a bird's-eye view of all kinds of services and information. Shanghai equipped its taxis and subway stations with payment devices that accept foreign bankcards. Eight cities including Chengdu and Xi'an launched new steps on a pilot basis to make payment easier for foreigners in China, she added.

"China will open wider to the world and make cross-border travel easier. We welcome more foreign friends to visit China, enjoy the beautiful landscape and experience the charm of the country," said Mao.

