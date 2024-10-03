Town in China's Ningxia witnesses harvest season of specialty jujubes

A farmer harvests local specialty jujubes at a planting base in Dongta Town of Lingwu City, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Sept. 30, 2024. Recently, Lingwu is witnessing the harvest season for its 68,300 mu (about 4,553.33 hectares) of specialty jujubes. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)

Farmers harvest local specialty jujubes at a planting base in Dongta Town of Lingwu City, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Sept. 30, 2024. Recently, Lingwu is witnessing the harvest season for its 68,300 mu (about 4,553.33 hectares) of specialty jujubes. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)

An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 30, 2024 shows a planting base of local specialty jujubes in Dongta Town of Lingwu City, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. Recently, Lingwu is witnessing the harvest season for its 68,300 mu (about 4,553.33 hectares) of specialty jujubes. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)

An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 30, 2024 shows farmers harvesting local specialty jujubes at a planting base in Dongta Town of Lingwu City, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. Recently, Lingwu is witnessing the harvest season for its 68,300 mu (about 4,553.33 hectares) of specialty jujubes. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)

A farmer sorts out local specialty jujubes at a planting base in Dongta Town of Lingwu City, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Sept. 30, 2024. Recently, Lingwu is witnessing the harvest season for its 68,300 mu (about 4,553.33 hectares) of specialty jujubes. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)

Farmers sort out local specialty jujubes at a planting base in Dongta Town of Lingwu City, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Sept. 30, 2024. Recently, Lingwu is witnessing the harvest season for its 68,300 mu (about 4,553.33 hectares) of specialty jujubes. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)

