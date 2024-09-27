China to stabilize beef, milk production: ministry

September 27, 2024

BEIJING, Sept. 26 (Xinhua) -- China will implement measures to stabilize beef and milk production while reinforcing support for farms, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said Thursday.

The ministry, along with six other departments, has issued a joint circular outlining efforts and goals, including helping farms navigate their challenges.

The country will focus on stabilizing the foundational production capacity of beef and dairy cattle, with local authorities urged to accelerate projects aimed at expanding and improving the quality of breeding cows.

Among efforts to enhance financial and insurance support, a whitelist system for beef and milk farms will be established. Farms facing temporary difficulties will receive assistance through loan extensions and renewals.

The circular emphasizes bolstering the beef and dairy cattle industries in areas and among populations that have shaken off poverty.

Other efforts will include publicity campaigns to highlight the quality and nutritional value of fresh beef and milk. The promotion of student milk programs and the use of consumer vouchers in certain regions are encouraged to boost milk consumption.

According to data from the National Bureau of Statistics, China's beef production increased by 3.9 percent year on year in the first half of 2024, with milk production up by 3.4 percent.

The country's dairy production reached 42.81 million tonnes in 2023, up 6.3 percent year on year, accounting for 5.9 percent of the world's total and ranking fourth worldwide, according to a report by the Dairy Association of China. Of this, milk production accounted for 41.97 million tonnes, or 98.02 percent of the total dairy output.

