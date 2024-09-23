We Are China

7th Chinese farmers' harvest festival celebrated across China

Xinhua) 09:35, September 23, 2024

A villager airs crops at Yangchan Village in Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, Sept. 22, 2024. (Photo by Shi Yalei/Xinhua)

A farmer loads harvested corns onto a truck at Bianqiao Township of Linyi City, east China's Shandong Province, Sept. 17, 2024. (Photo by Wu Jiquan/Xinhua)

A farmer holds harvested rice at Yuanyang County of Honghe Hani and Yi Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Sept. 22, 2024. (Photo by Xue Yingying/Xinhua)

Farmers harvest rice at Zhanglou Village of Xinyang City, central China's Henan Province, Sept. 22, 2024. (Photo by Xie Wanbo/Xinhua)

A farmer harvests peanuts at Gezhai Village in Kaifeng City, central China's Henan Province, Sept. 21, 2024. (Photo by Li Junsheng/Xinhua)

A farmer harvests grapes at an orchard of Xixiaoyi Village in Tangshan City, north China's Hebei Province, Sept. 22, 2024. (Photo by Zhu Dayong/Xinhua)

A farmer displays newly-harvested grain in Zaozhuang City, east China's Shandong Province, Sept. 22, 2024. (Photo by Zhang Qiang/Xinhua)

A farmer sorts out corns at Tancheng County in Linyi City, east China's Shandong Province, Sept. 22, 2024. (Photo by Zhang Chunlei/Xinhua)

Farmers harvest rice at Wanchang Township in Yongji County, northeast China's Jilin Province, Sept. 20, 2024. This Sunday marks the seventh Chinese farmers' harvest festival. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)

People attend an event to celebrate the seventh Chinese farmers' harvest festival in Fangzheng County of Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Sept. 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

An aerial drone photo shows a paddy field in Fangzheng County of Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Sept. 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

An aerial drone photo shows harvesters working in a paddy field in Fangzheng County of Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Sept. 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

An aerial drone photo shows harvesters working in a paddy field in Fangzheng County of Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Sept. 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

Harvesters work in a paddy field in Fangzheng County of Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Sept. 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

Harvesters are pictured in a paddy field in Fangzheng County of Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Sept. 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

An aerial drone photo shows harvesters working in a paddy field in Fangzheng County of Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Sept. 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

Harvesters are pictured in a paddy field in Fangzheng County of Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Sept. 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

An aerial drone photo shows a paddy field in Fangzheng County of Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Sept. 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

An aerial drone photo shows a paddy field in Fangzheng County of Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Sept. 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

Folk artists throw molten iron to create fireworks in Haiyang, east China's Shandong Province, Sept. 21, 2024. The event aims to commemorate the seventh Chinese farmers' harvest festival which falls on Sept. 22 this year. (Xinhua/Xu Suhui)

Folk artists throw molten iron to create fireworks in Haiyang, east China's Shandong Province, Sept. 21, 2024. The event aims to commemorate the seventh Chinese farmers' harvest festival which falls on Sept. 22 this year. (Xinhua/Xu Suhui)

Folk artists throw molten iron to create fireworks in Haiyang, east China's Shandong Province, Sept. 21, 2024. The event aims to commemorate the seventh Chinese farmers' harvest festival which falls on Sept. 22 this year. (Xinhua/Xu Suhui)

Folk artists throw molten iron to create fireworks in Haiyang, east China's Shandong Province, Sept. 21, 2024. The event aims to commemorate the seventh Chinese farmers' harvest festival which falls on Sept. 22 this year. (Xinhua/Xu Suhui)

Folk artists throw molten iron to create fireworks in Haiyang, east China's Shandong Province, Sept. 21, 2024. The event aims to commemorate the seventh Chinese farmers' harvest festival which falls on Sept. 22 this year. (Xinhua/Xu Suhui)

Folk artists throw molten iron to create fireworks in Haiyang, east China's Shandong Province, Sept. 21, 2024. The event aims to commemorate the seventh Chinese farmers' harvest festival which falls on Sept. 22 this year. (Xinhua/Xu Suhui)

