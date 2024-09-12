Chinese vice premier stresses autumn grain production

HOHHOT, Sept. 11 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Liu Guozhong has stressed efforts to ensure autumn grain production and consolidate the country's poverty alleviation achievements.

Liu, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during an investigation and research trip in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region from Tuesday to Wednesday.

During the trip, Liu inspected the growth of corn and other grains, and learned about improvements in crop yields, the development of high-standard farmland, and the revitalization of the seed industry.

Liu underscored the need to remain vigilant against disasters and secure a bumper harvest, calling for enhancing the overall grain production capacity and advancing the quality of high-standard farmland development.

Liu also inspected the development of industries such as dairy, vegetables and forage.

Stressing that industrial development is a key measure for consolidating and expanding poverty alleviation achievements, he urged developing the deep processing of agricultural and livestock products, extending the industrial chains, improving their added value, and promoting sustained income growth for farmers and herders.

Efforts must be made to strengthen assistance for industrial development and employment, and ensure there is no large-scale return to poverty, he said.

