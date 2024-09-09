Smart technologies applied into agricultural management in Chuzhou, E China
Engineers adjust monitors in the rice field in Huangnigang Town of Nanjiao District, Chuzhou, east China's Anhui Province, Sept. 7, 2024. In recent years, smart technologies have been gradually applied into agricultural management in Nanjiao District of Chuzhou. (Xinhua/Cao Li)
Farmers deploy drones to spray the rice field in Huangnigang Town of Nanjiao District, Chuzhou, east China's Anhui Province, Sept. 7, 2024. In recent years, smart technologies have been gradually applied into agricultural management in Nanjiao District of Chuzhou. (Xinhua/Cao Li)
A drone photo shows engineers adjusting monitors in the rice field in Shiji Town of Nanjiao District, Chuzhou, east China's Anhui Province, Sept. 7, 2024. In recent years, smart technologies have been gradually applied into agricultural management in Nanjiao District of Chuzhou. (Xinhua/Cao Li)
Engineers adjust an insect situation forecast instrument in Shiji Town of Nanjiao District, Chuzhou, east China's Anhui Province, Sept. 7, 2024. In recent years, smart technologies have been gradually applied into agricultural management in Nanjiao District of Chuzhou. (Xinhua/Cao Li)
Photos
Related Stories
- Sci-tech backyard mirrors deepening Sino-African agricultural cooperation
- China achieves steady progress in agricultural green development: report
- Parliamentarians from developing nations gain firsthand insight into China's agricultural modernization
- China plants rice in coal-mining subsidence area
- Chinese experts contribute to agricultural upgrade in Rwanda
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.