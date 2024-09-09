Smart technologies applied into agricultural management in Chuzhou, E China

Engineers adjust monitors in the rice field in Huangnigang Town of Nanjiao District, Chuzhou, east China's Anhui Province, Sept. 7, 2024. In recent years, smart technologies have been gradually applied into agricultural management in Nanjiao District of Chuzhou. (Xinhua/Cao Li)

Farmers deploy drones to spray the rice field in Huangnigang Town of Nanjiao District, Chuzhou, east China's Anhui Province, Sept. 7, 2024. In recent years, smart technologies have been gradually applied into agricultural management in Nanjiao District of Chuzhou. (Xinhua/Cao Li)

A drone photo shows engineers adjusting monitors in the rice field in Shiji Town of Nanjiao District, Chuzhou, east China's Anhui Province, Sept. 7, 2024. In recent years, smart technologies have been gradually applied into agricultural management in Nanjiao District of Chuzhou. (Xinhua/Cao Li)

Engineers adjust an insect situation forecast instrument in Shiji Town of Nanjiao District, Chuzhou, east China's Anhui Province, Sept. 7, 2024. In recent years, smart technologies have been gradually applied into agricultural management in Nanjiao District of Chuzhou. (Xinhua/Cao Li)

