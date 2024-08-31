Parliamentarians from developing nations gain firsthand insight into China's agricultural modernization

TAIYUAN, Aug. 31 (Xinhua) -- At a smart farm in Shanxi Province, northern China, parliamentary leaders and representatives from 32 developing countries have recently been warmly welcomed, and offered firsthand insight into the vibrancy of China's agricultural modernization.

The event was a part of the 2024 Inter-regional Seminar on the Achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for Parliaments of Developing Countries, co-hosted by China's National People's Congress and the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU).

At the Jinzhong National Agriculture High-tech Zone Smart Farm Demonstration Base, visitors listened attentively to the introduction of an array of agricultural products and asked about shelf life and exploring the disease-resistant qualities of various seeds.

Inside the greenhouses, visitors captured photos and videos of fruit and vegetables, such as rainbow watermelon and cherry tomato. They were particularly impressed by the intelligent water and fertilizer integration system, capable of allowing one person to manage 10,000 square meters.

"It ensures food security. The technology is one of the best. It utilizes space very effectively," said Nabwera Daraja Nabii, a member of the National Assembly of Kenya, noting this is an area that he would be recommending his country to partner with China in.

"Agricultural modernization ensures high-level productivity. It reduces the risk of disease. It lowers the cost of production. That's the way African countries should go," he added.

Lesotho's National Assembly Speaker Tlohang Sekhamane was equally impressed.

"These people are now using artificial intelligence to do agriculture. That is very advanced," said Sekhamane, adding that he hopes for more exchanges between agricultural experts from Lesotho and China.

Peter Katjavivi, the speaker of Namibia's National Assembly, told Xinhua the smart farm is attractive to those who are interested in agriculture.

"This is the kind of place for anyone interested in improving agricultural production from the point of view of promoting food security," said Katjavivi.

Katjavivi expressed a particular interest in applying the know-how in Namibia, focusing on encouraging the production of food and seeds suited to his country's arid environment to enhance food security.

"I'm most interested in seeing how agricultural centers here work with academic institutions in terms of skills development to empower ordinary farmers and the workforce," he said.

Later, at an on-site discussion session held at the smart farm demonstration base, Katjavivi got his answers. During the session, he tried to establish a cooperative relationship between the Namibian University of Science and Technology and Chinese agricultural research institutions.

Tulia Ackson, IPU president and speaker of Tanzania's National Assembly, who also attended the session, told Xinhua that she was deeply impressed by the openness and willingness of Chinese experts to cooperate with developing countries.

