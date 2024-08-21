Chinese experts contribute to agricultural upgrade in Rwanda

Xinhua) 09:42, August 21, 2024

Zheng Ruijin (R) instructs as a farmer looks on in field management at a paddy field in Huye District, Rwanda, Aug. 14, 2024. (Xinhua/Han Xu)

Juncao is a hybrid grass and an important multifunctional agricultural resource developed and used for mushroom farming in China. Since 2006, experts from China's Fujian Agricultural and Forestry University have been working with the Rwandan government on the Juncao technology, promoting Juncao and other agricultural technologies at the China-Rwanda Agriculture Technology Demonstration Center in southern Rwanda. So far, more than 35,000 Rwandan farmers have been trained at the center.

Zheng Ruijin, a rice expert who has been working at the center since 2021, trains farmers in rice transplanting, field management, and cultivation of quality rice seedlings. Due in part to his efforts, some localities achieve higher grain yields than in previous years.

In the past six years, Chen Xiaobin, a Juncao expert, has committed himself in promoting the technology among local farmers, many of whom have their living conditions significantly improved.

Chen Xiaobin performs mycelium inoculation in a laboratory at the China-Rwanda Agriculture Technology Demonstration Center in Huye District, Rwanda, Aug. 14, 2024. (Xinhua/Han Xu)

Chen Xiaobin (R) checks mushroom tubes as local farmers work at the China-Rwanda Agriculture Technology Demonstration Center in Huye District, Rwanda, Aug. 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Han Xu)

Chen Xiaobin collects a Juncao sample in Huye District, Rwanda, Aug. 14, 2024. (Xinhua/Han Xu)

Zheng Ruijin (L) instructs as a farmer follows in transplanting rice seedlings at a paddy field in Huye District, Rwanda, Aug. 14, 2024. (Xinhua/Han Xu)

Chen Xiaobin adds water in the material as a part of preparation to make mushroom tubes with the help of local farmers at the China-Rwanda Agriculture Technology Demonstration Center in Huye District, Rwanda, Aug. 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Han Xu)

Chen Xiaobin (L) explains as Suzanne Nikuze, a mushroom cultivation workshop owner, learns the knowhow in Kigali, Rwanda, Aug. 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Han Xu)

Zheng Ruijin (2nd R) instructs as farmers transplant rice seedlings at a paddy field in Huye District, Rwanda, Aug. 14, 2024. (Xinhua/Han Xu)

Chen Xiaobin (2nd R) prepares mushroom tubes with local farmers at the China-Rwanda Agriculture Technology Demonstration Center in Huye District, Rwanda, Aug. 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Han Xu)

Chen Xiaobin (rear) imparts Juncao technology as locals listen in a lecture at the China-Rwanda Agriculture Technology Demonstration Center in Huye District, Rwanda, Aug. 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Han Xu)

Zheng Ruijin (1st L) talks with farmers in transplanting rice seedlings at a paddy field in Huye District, Rwanda, Aug. 14, 2024. (Xinhua/Han Xu)

Zheng Ruijin walks to paddy fields in Huye District, Rwanda, Aug. 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Han Xu)

