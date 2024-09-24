Indonesia eyes China's agricultural technology for achieving food self-sufficiency

JAKARTA, Sept. 23 (Xinhua) -- Indonesia's Deputy Minister of Agriculture Sudaryono emphasized the importance of learning from China's agricultural advancements to help Indonesia achieve food self-sufficiency amidst challenges like climate change and limited arable land.

"Amidst the challenges of climate change and limited land, we can learn from their (China's) agricultural technology and policies, and we can achieve food self-sufficiency like China," Sudaryono said in a statement on Sunday.

He highlighted China's success in securing food for its population of over one billion people, attributing this to the use of modern technology, such as big data, and strong government support for agriculture.

"Cooperation with China is very important for Indonesia. They have succeeded in building an agricultural system that is able to support the food needs of its very large population," he added.

He pointed out that such strategic cooperation with China would not only improve Indonesia's agricultural productivity but also strengthen the country's position in the global food supply chain.

In addition to technology transfer, the cooperation would include sharing knowledge on plant variety development, water resource management, and support policies for farmers. Sudaryono also stressed the role of both the public and private sectors in ensuring sustainable food security for Indonesia's 270 million people.

