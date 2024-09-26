Poetic hues in China's autumn harvest

When the beauty of a bountiful harvest meets the poetic hues of traditional Chinese colors, it turns out that the most exquisite palette is painted on the lands across China. Sunday marked the seventh Chinese farmers' harvest festival. Here's a treat for your eyes from China's autumn harvest.

