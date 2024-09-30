Young village worker helps villagers develop rice seed production industry in SW China

Xinhua) 08:49, September 30, 2024

Hou Jiayuan checks the rice seeds in Zhouping Village, Cengong County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept. 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Hou Jiayuan was born in 1996 in Wushan County of northwest China's Gansu Province. In 2022, she graduated from Northwest A&F University with a master's degree in crop genetics and breeding. In late 2023, she started working in Zhouping Village of Cengong County.

Cengong County is a national-level seed production county for rice, with a history of hybrid rice seed production for nearly half a century. Hou fully utilizes her professional expertise while working here, assisting the village in seizing opportunities for industrial development and helping villagers develop the hybrid rice seed production industry.

Hou said that working in the village is a rare opportunity. She will continue to work in the fields, using her knowledge to contribute to the development of the rice seed production industry.

Hou Jiayuan checks the seed storage at the hybrid rice seed R&D and testing center in Zhouping Village, Cengong County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept. 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 25, 2024 shows a view of Zhouping Village, Cengong County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Hou Jiayuan (2nd L) helps villagers harvest rice in Zhouping Village, Cengong County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept. 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Hou Jiayuan (R) talks with a villager in Zhouping Village, Cengong County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept. 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Hou Jiayuan (C) talks with villagers while collecting rice seeds in Zhouping Village, Cengong County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept. 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Hou Jiayuan (1st R) talks with villagers after collecting rice seeds in Zhouping Village, Cengong County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept. 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Hou Jiayuan works in her office in Zhouping Village, Cengong County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept. 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Hou Jiayuan exchanges messages with local villagers at the hybrid rice seed R&D and testing center in Zhouping Village, Cengong County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept. 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Hou Jiayuan checks the seed storage at the hybrid rice seed R&D and testing center in Zhouping Village, Cengong County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept. 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

An aerial drone photo shows Hou Jiayuan (R) doing field research at a hybrid rice seed production base in Zhouping Village, Cengong County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept. 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Hou Jiayuan (1st R) talks with villagers in Zhouping Village, Cengong County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept. 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Hou Jiayuan (L) helps villagers harvest rice in Zhouping Village, Cengong County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept. 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Hou Jiayuan (L) checks the rice seeds in Zhouping Village, Cengong County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept. 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Hou Jiayuan (L) and a villager collect rice seeds in Zhouping Village, Cengong County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept. 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Xian Jiangnan)