Home>>
Yinchuan landscape after rain
(People's Daily App) 15:08, September 24, 2024
Enjoy the mesmerizing scenery of Yinchuan, capital city of Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, after rainfall!
(Video source: Shijie APP-Liu Shisheng)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- Scenery of Helan Mountain in NW China's Yinchuan
- Tourists visit Helan Mountain rock painting scenic spot in China's Ningxia
- China's Yinchuan enters harvest season of aquatic products
- Eastern foot of Helan Mountain enters harvest season of wine grape
- Online delivery transforms small town life in NW China
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.