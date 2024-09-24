Languages

Yinchuan landscape after rain

(People's Daily App) 15:08, September 24, 2024

Enjoy the mesmerizing scenery of Yinchuan, capital city of Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, after rainfall!

(Video source: Shijie APP-Liu Shisheng)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)

