Aerial view of Ciqikou ancient town in Chongqing, SW China

Xinhua) 08:56, October 11, 2024

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 9, 2024 shows a view of the Ciqikou ancient town in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. Located by the Jialing River in Chongqing, the ancient town of Ciqikou was first built in the Northern Song Dynasty (960-1127). In recent years, local authorities have advanced the integration of cultural and tourism development and the urban renewal, while preserving the authentic charm of the ancient town. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

