Crowd counts down Hongyadong lights in Chongqing

(People's Daily App) 16:05, October 08, 2024

Tens of thousands gathered in Southwest China's Chongqing to witness the moment when Hongyadong scenic spot lights up the city's skyline on October 4, the fourth day of the country's National Day holiday week. As night fell, the crowd was treated to a stunning golden display along the Jialing River when the lights flickered on at the ancient fort-turned-commercial district. Join the countdown and experience one of Chongqing's most iconic night views!

(Video source: Huanyushijie)

