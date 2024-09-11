19th China International Mountain Outdoor Sports Open concludes

CHONGQING, China, Sept. 10 (Xinhua) -- The 19th China International Mountain Outdoor Sports Open concluded on Tuesday in Chongqing's Wulong district, with Team Topsport claiming victory.

After four challenging stages, Team Topsport emerged victorious with a total time of 17 hours, 11 minutes, and 19.1 seconds. The local team, Wulong Karst, finished in second place with a total time of 17 hours, 15 minutes, and 0.6 seconds. The Cottage of Wattage team secured third place, completing the race in 17 hours, 22 minutes, and 15.7 seconds.

Wulong Karst dominated the first two stages. However, Team Topsport made a strong comeback by winning the third stage. The fourth stage was claimed by the Beijing Coolsa team.

"There has really an amazing course, we love coming here, that's why I've come back five times. It's amazing scenery and the hills are just unrelenting, really cool place to race," said Alex Hunt, of Team Topsport.

The four-day event included disciplines such as mountain biking, kayaking, cave exploration and orienteering. The orienteering section incorporated local cultural elements like pole-carrying and corn-carrying challenges, reflecting the region's traditions and adding an extra layer of difficulty to proceedings.

Wulong Karst, located in Chongqing, China, is a UNESCO World Natural Heritage site and a part of the South China Karst, which was inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List in 2007.

