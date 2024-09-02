Nighttime economy remains vibrant in scorching "furnace city"

Xinhua) 10:57, September 02, 2024

CHONGQING, Aug. 31 (Xinhua) -- Despite nighttime temperatures hovering near 40 degrees Celsius, the Nanping subdistrict in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality remains bustling, with hotpot restaurants, cafes and bars continuing to thrive.

"The Zhengjie and Houbao blocks in the subdistrict are renowned for their delicious food and diverse cultural activities, attracting people from all walks of life to unwind after work," said Li Bo, Party secretary of the Zhengjie block, adding that these two areas draw an average of 5,000 visitors daily.

Although the metropolis had issued several red heat alerts, the highest level in the country's color-coded alert system, people continued to ramble along the riverside, enjoy hotpot in air-raid shelters and step into bars and cafes to enjoy the vibrant nightlife. This has further fueled the thriving night economy in this southwestern "furnace city."

In 2023, Chongqing's total retail sales of consumer goods had reached over 1.5 trillion yuan (about 211 billion U.S. dollars), with 60 percent of consumption occurring at night. For four consecutive years, the city has topped the list of China's top 10 cities with the most influential night economies.

In Jiangbei District alone, more than 15,000 shops had been set up in the night markets as of June, with the nighttime economy reaching a scale of approximately 45 billion yuan.

When discussing Chongqing's night economy, night markets and midnight snacks often come to mind first. However, the success of Chongqing's thriving night economy is also due to its continuous transformation and enhancement, which integrates diverse cultural, tourism and entertainment elements into its nighttime leisure offerings.

"Nightlife is not just about dining. We are now working to create diverse consumption scenarios and enrich the overall consumer experience," said Liu Mengmeng, deputy director of the subdistrict office of Guanyinqiao, a major shopping district in Chongqing.

For instance, night owls not only can enjoy gourmet food, fine drinks, and live music and dance, but can also quietly view exhibitions and spend time in a 24-hour library in the popular Jiujie and Beicang blocks.

Zhang Yongwu, director of the municipal commission of commerce, said that Chongqing will continue to provide more high-quality and affordable consumption options, promote the development of its night economy, and inject a steady stream of vitality to stimulate consumption.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)