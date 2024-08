We Are China

City view of Chongqing, SW China

Xinhua) 15:58, August 22, 2024

This photo taken on Aug. 21, 2024 shows a city view of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

Tourists enjoy the city view of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Aug. 21, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

This photo taken on Aug. 21, 2024 shows a night view of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

This photo taken on Aug. 21, 2024 shows a city view of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

A tourist poses for photos at Jiefangbei, a core business area in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Aug. 21, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

This photo taken on Aug. 21, 2024 shows a city view of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

Tourists visit Jiefangbei, a core business area in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Aug. 21, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

