A glimpse of Chongqing International Logistics Hub Park

Xinhua) 16:59, July 31, 2024

A vehicle transfers a container at the dry port of the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor in the Chongqing International Logistics Hub Park in Shapingba District of Chongqing, southwest China, July 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Lyu Shuai)

Chongqing International Logistics Hub Park, along with its 62 freight train routes, has risen to be a major hub of international freight trains in the country's western region.

As many international logistics channels converge in Chongqing, the mountainous city is leveraging its connectivity, playing a strategic fulcrum role and transforming into a crucial highland for opening up.

This photo taken on July 30, 2024 shows the Chongqing Railway Port at the Chongqing International Logistics Hub Park in Shapingba District of Chongqing, southwest China. (Xinhua/Lyu Shuai)

A China-Europe freight train departs from the Tuanjiecun Station of Chongqing International Logistics Hub Park in Shapingba District of Chongqing, southwest China, July 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

A staff member checks imported vehicles at the Chongqing Railway Port of Chongqing International Logistics Hub Park in Shapingba District of Chongqing, southwest China, July 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

Customs staff inspect a China-Europe freight train at the Chongqing International Logistics Hub Park in Shapingba District of Chongqing, southwest China, July 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

