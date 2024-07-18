Captain and his ferry of hopes in SW China

Passengers talk to each other on "Yu Zhong Ke 2180" ferry in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, July 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

"Yu Zhong Ke 2180" ferry remains the last "water bus" running between Yangdu and Xishan wharfs in Zhongxian County of Chongqing. Every day at 6: 30 a.m., the ferry departs on time carrying farmers with baskets of farm produce to urban area to start their business. Qin Dayi, the 45-year-old captain of the ferry, has sailed on the river for over a decade.

The ferry offers a journey essential to many, though it was once on the verge of vanishing. In 2016, a new expressway reduced the travel time by bus to just 50 minutes, compared to the two-hour boat journey. Most residents switched to bus travel, but many farmers still preferred the boat, which accommodated their bulky baskets and live animals. The fare is also much cheaper.

With the decline in passenger numbers, the fleet of ferries dwindled until only Qin and his partner, Cao Lifang, were left operating the ferry. Despite the financial strain, Qin kept the ticket prices unchanged for over 10 years.

The ferry, carrying the hopes of the farmers and their families, was on the brink of ceasing operations. Qin faced a choice: to sell the boat or to continue running at a loss.

In September 2022, Qin's son, Qin Yuanze, returned home. Worried that the ferry might be sold, he began documenting his father's life on the boat and the daily ferry operations. He posted these videos on social media.

The unfiltered portrayal of their life quickly gained popularity, amassing over 2 million followers. Many viewers left supportive comments and donations, hoping to help the farmers.

The influx of goodwill provided enough funds for the ferry's operations and allowed Captain Qin and Cao to buy breakfast for the farmers, purchase unsold vegetables to donate to welfare homes, and rent a storefront near Xishan Wharf for the farmers to rest.

Upon arriving at Xishan Wharf, Qin Dayi often helps the farmers sell their produce. For those unfamiliar with digital transactions, he provides small change to help them with sales.

In May, the local government established a temporary market just 100 meters from the pier to support this initiative, eliminating the farmers' need to trek 30 minutes to the main market. Additionally, the maritime authorities created a dedicated route outside the main Yangtze navigation channel for the "water bus."

"As long as there are people who need this service, the ferry will keep running," said Qin Dayi. With a firm grip on the helm, he sounded the whistle, ready to continue his journey on China's longest river.

