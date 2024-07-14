International students enjoy "China Travel" in Chongqing
Ilia Anfilatov (R) and Syyra Alee take videos at a cultural park in Yuzhong District of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, July 12, 2024. International students Ilia Anfilatov from Russia and Syyra Alee from Pakistan have been studying at Southwest University in Chongqing for over a year.
In their spare time, they enjoy strolling around the city and sharing their experiences on social media.
Through their sharing, many of their friends and families are attracted by the beautiful scenery and diverse culture of China and plan to embark on a trip to China and explore the country by themselves in the near future.
Recently, "China Travel" has become a trending search term on multiple global social media platforms as international tourists are flocking to China's famed scenic spots and sharing their experiences online. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)
Syyra Alee (R) and Ilia Anfilatov enjoy local food at a cultural park in Yuzhong District of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, July 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)
Ilia Anfilatov and Syyra Alee take videos at a popular tourist destination in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, July 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)
Ilia Anfilatov (L) and Syyra Alee take videos of Chinese tea at a store in Yuzhong District of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, July 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)
Ilia Anfilatov takes videos at a cultural park in Yuzhong District of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, July 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)
Ilia Anfilatov takes videos of the city's night view at Nanbin Road, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, July 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)
Ilia Anfilatov (R) and Syyra Alee take videos in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, July 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)
Ilia Anfilatov (L) and Syyra Alee enjoy tea at a terrace in Yuzhong District of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, July 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)
Photos
