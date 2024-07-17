We Are China

Urban renewal breathes new life into Chongqing's district

Xinhua) 16:28, July 17, 2024

Tourists try painting at the Beicang Cultural and Creative Street in Jiangbei District of southwest China's Chongqing, July 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

Through urban renewal efforts in recent years, many old streets, neighborhoods and factories in Jiangbei District have been mapped out artistically and commercially. The creative renovation and upgrading brings more business opportunities to tap the potential, and attracts young people to experience the vibe, infusing more vigor into the areas.

Tourists visit the Beicang Cultural and Creative Street in Jiangbei District of southwest China's Chongqing, July 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

Tourists visit the Yinghua Lane cooperative village - youth international community in Jiangbei District of southwest China's Chongqing, July 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

A tourist takes photos at a self-service photo studio in the Taping neighborhood of Jiangbei District, southwest China's Chongqing, July 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

Tourists visit the Taping neighborhood in Jiangbei District of southwest China's Chongqing, July 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 15, 2024 shows the Beicang Cultural and Creative Street in Jiangbei District of southwest China's Chongqing. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

Tourists visit the 1862 Yangpao Bureau Cultural and Creative Park in Jiangbei District of southwest China's Chongqing, July 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 15, 2024 shows the 1862 Yangpao Bureau Cultural and Creative Park in Jiangbei District of southwest China's Chongqing. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

A barista brews coffee at a coffee shop in the 1862 Yangpao Bureau Cultural and Creative Park in Jiangbei District of southwest China's Chongqing, July 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 15, 2024 shows the Yinghua Lane cooperative village - youth international community in Jiangbei District of southwest China's Chongqing. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

A technician brews tea at a teahouse in the 1862 Yangpao Bureau Cultural and Creative Park in Jiangbei District of southwest China's Chongqing, July 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

Tourists shop at the Beicang Cultural and Creative Street in Jiangbei District of southwest China's Chongqing, July 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

A tourist takes selfies at the Yinghua Lane cooperative village - youth international community in Jiangbei District of southwest China's Chongqing, July 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

