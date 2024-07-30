Urban renewal injects new vigor into old street in Chongqing

Xinhua) 08:59, July 30, 2024

Tourists visit Longmenhao old street in Nan'an District in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, July 28, 2024. Longmenhao old street, featuring more than 200 ancient architectures built in different forms and periods, was listed in the first batch of urban renewal pilot projects launched by Chongqing. In recent years, local authorities have been integrating natural, cultural, artistic, digital and other elements into the renovation of the street, and readjusting the layout according to its historical and cultural characteristics. The creative renovation and upgrading have incentivized young entrepreneurs, injected new vigor into the street and attracted more visitors. (Xinhua/Lyu Shuai)

Customers rest at a store on Longmenhao old street in Nan'an District in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, July 28, 2024.

Tourists take photos outside an art grocery store on Longmenhao old street in Nan'an District in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, July 28, 2024.

Tourists view specimens at a store on Longmenhao old street in Nan'an District in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, July 28, 2024.

Zeng Jin (1st R), a young entrepreneur, explains knowledge of specimen to tourists at her studio on Longmenhao old street in Nan'an District in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, July 28, 2024.

