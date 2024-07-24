Tourists visit Fairy Mountain scenic area in Chongqing, SW China

Xinhua) 10:41, July 24, 2024

Tourists have fun at the Fairy Mountain National Forest Park in Wulong District, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, July 22, 2024. Relying on its pleasant climate and beautiful natural environment, the Fairy Mountain scenic area, with an altitude of 1,100 to 2,033 meters, has become a popular destination for citizens to escape the sweltering summer heat. (Xinhua/Liu Chan)

Tourists have fun at the Fairy Mountain National Forest Park in Wulong District, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, July 22, 2024. Relying on its pleasant climate and beautiful natural environment, the Fairy Mountain scenic area, with an altitude of 1,100 to 2,033 meters, has become a popular destination for citizens to escape the sweltering summer heat. (Xinhua/Liu Chan)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 22, 2024 shows a view of the Fairy Mountain National Forest Park in Wulong District, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. Relying on its pleasant climate and beautiful natural environment, the Fairy Mountain scenic area, with an altitude of 1,100 to 2,033 meters, has become a popular destination for citizens to escape the sweltering summer heat. (Xinhua/Liu Chan)

Tourists prepare to watch a performance "Impression Wulong" in Wulong District, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, July 22, 2024. Relying on its pleasant climate and beautiful natural environment, the Fairy Mountain scenic area, with an altitude of 1,100 to 2,033 meters, has become a popular destination for citizens to escape the sweltering summer heat. (Xinhua/Liu Chan)

Tourists take a sightseeing car at the Fairy Mountain National Forest Park in Wulong District, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, July 22, 2024. Relying on its pleasant climate and beautiful natural environment, the Fairy Mountain scenic area, with an altitude of 1,100 to 2,033 meters, has become a popular destination for citizens to escape the sweltering summer heat. (Xinhua/Liu Chan)

