Regular freight train links Chongqing, Hong Kong

Xinhua) 09:30, August 21, 2024

CHONGQING, Aug. 20 (Xinhua) -- A cargo train departed from southwest China's Chongqing Municipality for Hong Kong on Tuesday, with a stopover at Shenzhen's Yantian Port, marking the launch of a regular Chongqing-Shenzhen-Hong Kong freight service.

In Hong Kong, the cargo -- comprising car parts and electronic products -- will be loaded onto international liners bound for Europe, Japan and Southeast Asia.

The launch of the Chongqing-Shenzhen-Hong Kong train service will provide a more efficient and cost-effective sea route for products manufactured in Chongqing and create a new maritime outlet for goods from the Chengdu-Chongqing region, according to Xu Min, an official of Shenzhen transportation authorities.

"This freight train has also formed a new link between the Chengdu-Chongqing economic circle and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area," Xu said.

