We Are China

Tourists have fun at water park in Fuling District, SW China's Chongqing

Xinhua) 08:23, August 19, 2024

An aerial drone photo shows a water park in Fuling District, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Aug. 18, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

A girl has fun at a water park in Fuling District, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Aug. 18, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

Tourists have fun at a water park in Fuling District, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Aug. 18, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

Tourists have fun at a water park in Fuling District, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Aug. 18, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

An aerial drone photo shows a water park in Fuling District, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Aug. 18, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

An aerial drone photo shows tourists having fun at a water park in Fuling District, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Aug. 18, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

Children have fun at a water park in Fuling District, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Aug. 18, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

Tourists have fun at a water park in Fuling District, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Aug. 18, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)