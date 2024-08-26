Chongqing experiences surge in summer tourism
Tourists take boats to enjoy the night view in Chongqing, southwest China, Aug. 21, 2024. Renowned tourist destinations in Chongqing, a city known for its high temperatures, attract many tourists in summer. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)
Tourists visit Jiefangbei, a business area in southwest China's Chongqing, Aug. 21, 2024. Renowned tourist destinations in Chongqing, a city known for its high temperatures, attract many tourists in summer. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)
Tourists visit the Guanyinqiao business area in southwest China's Chongqing, Aug. 19, 2024. Renowned tourist destinations in Chongqing, a city known for its high temperatures, attract many tourists in summer. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)
Tourists visit the Hongyadong scenic spot at night in Chongqing, southwest China, Aug. 23, 2024. Renowned tourist destinations in Chongqing, a city known for its high temperatures, attract many tourists in summer. (Xinhua/Liu Chan)
A drone photo taken on Aug. 23, 2024 shows the night view of downtown Chongqing in southwest China. Renowned tourist destinations in Chongqing, a city known for its high temperatures, attract many tourists in summer. (Xinhua/Liu Chan)
Tourists select goods at a shopping mall at the Guanyinqiao business area in Chongqing, southwest China, Aug. 19, 2024. Renowned tourist destinations in Chongqing, a city known for its high temperatures, attract many tourists in summer. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)
A drone photo taken on Aug. 23, 2024 shows tourists enjoying hotpot and the night view in a restaurant at the Nanshan scenic spot in Chongqing, southwest China. Renowned tourist destinations in Chongqing, a city known for its high temperatures, attract many tourists in summer. (Xinhua/Liu Chan)
Tourists take the sight-seeing cable car in Chongqing, southwest China, Aug. 20, 2024. Renowned tourist destinations in Chongqing, a city known for its high temperatures, attract many tourists in summer. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)
Tourists visit Jiefangbei, a business area in southwest China's Chongqing, Aug. 21, 2024. Renowned tourist destinations in Chongqing, a city known for its high temperatures, attract many tourists in summer. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)
A drone photo taken on Aug. 23, 2024 shows tourists visiting the Hongyadong scenic spot in Chongqing, southwest China. Renowned tourist destinations in Chongqing, a city known for its high temperatures, attract many tourists in summer. (Xinhua/Liu Chan)
Tourists visit the Guanyinqiao business area in southwest China's Chongqing, Aug. 19, 2024. Renowned tourist destinations in Chongqing, a city known for its high temperatures, attract many tourists in summer. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)
This photo taken on Aug. 20, 2024 shows a city view of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. Renowned tourist destinations in Chongqing, a city known for its high temperatures, attract many tourists in summer. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)
Tourists enjoy hotpot and the night view in a restaurant at the Nanshan scenic spot in Chongqing, southwest China, Aug. 23, 2024. Renowned tourist destinations in Chongqing, a city known for its high temperatures, attract many tourists in summer. (Xinhua/Liu Chan)
A tourist poses for a photo on the bank of the Jialing River in southwest China's Chongqing, Aug. 23, 2024. Renowned tourist destinations in Chongqing, a city known for its high temperatures, attract many tourists in summer. (Xinhua/Liu Chan)
Tourists enjoy Chongqing hotpot in a restaurant at the Nanshan scenic spot in Chongqing, southwest China, Aug. 23, 2024. Renowned tourist destinations in Chongqing, a city known for its high temperatures, attract many tourists in summer. (Xinhua/Liu Chan)
A drone photo taken on Aug. 23, 2024 shows the night view of downtown Chongqing in southwest China. Renowned tourist destinations in Chongqing, a city known for its high temperatures, attract many tourists in summer. (Xinhua/Liu Chan)
A drone photo taken on Aug. 23, 2024 shows the night view of downtown Chongqing in southwest China. Renowned tourist destinations in Chongqing, a city known for its high temperatures, attract many tourists in summer. (Xinhua/Liu Chan)
