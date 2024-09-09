WWII air-raid shelters in southwest China get fresh breath of life

Xinhua) 09:47, September 09, 2024

CHONGQING, Sept. 7 (Xinhua) -- Air-raid shelters hold special significance in southwest China's Chongqing, where residents sought refuge from Japanese bombings during the World War II.

Today, these shelters, once dug into the hilly cityscape, blend history with modern urban life, having been transformed into markets, restaurants and bookstores.

Recently, a similar air-raid shelter near Hongtudi Metro Station was converted into the "Pack Basket Market," a free marketplace that supports local farmers without permanent stalls.

Luo Qingxiu, a vegetable farmer from Shichuan Township, brought over 100 kilograms of homegrown corn to the market, selling more than half within the first hour.

Unlike traditional open-air markets, this innovative venue provides farmers with a climate-controlled environment and attracts urban dwellers seeking fresh produce at affordable rates.

These bustling repurposed shelters are also drawing curious visitors, becoming unique urban landmarks in the process.

Kira, a Russian student who has been studying at Chongqing University for six years, often recommends the city's air-raid shelters to friends as a must-see destination.

Among her recommendations is a massive underground hotpot restaurant next to the "Pack Basket Market." Spanning 5,000 square meters, the restaurant features 208 dining tables.

Occasional cool breezes drift through the vast space, where the concrete walls and ceiling of the air-raid shelter still bear the marks of history, with rusty steel reinforcements clearly visible.

"It is a special experience to eat hotpot in the air-raid shelter and learn about the history and culture of Chongqing," Kira said.

Chongqing, China's temporary capital during the World War II, built a large number of shelters to protect its people from Japanese bombings. Today, over 16,000 air-raid shelters remain, covering over 1.1 million square meters.

These shelters have evolved from historical relics into modern necessities, particularly as temperatures rise in the city's "furnace-like" climate.

Chongqing experienced intense heat waves this summer with temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius. In response, the city has opened 39 air-raid shelters across 11 districts since July 16 as free cooling centers, receiving nearly 260,000 people as of mid-August.

