Feature: China's "furnace city" is one of heat and heart

CHONGQING, Sept. 3 (Xinhua) -- Southwest China's Chongqing Municipality has once again captured online attention, but not for its famous spicy hotpot or extravagant hospitality. This time, local humor and the human-centered solutions its residents have devised as temperatures soar above 40 degrees Celsius have taken center stage.

In the bustling Guanyinqiao business district, billboards displaying witty messages have recently gone viral online.

"'Well-done' people are everywhere in 42-degree Chongqing," one billboard reads.

Another is emblazoned with the message, "If the heavens are playing a prank, they should know their limits to some degree... Oh, wait -- It's 42 degrees!"

"Today, I'm not a lonely dog but a hot dog!" reads another.

These playful messages are bringing smiles to locals and visitors alike, reflecting the easygoing nature of Chongqing's residents and offering a momentary escape from the oppressive heat.

Netizens have praised the city's relaxed attitude, with many expressing their appreciation on social media.

According to local meteorological authorities, recent temperatures have exceeded 40 degrees Celsius in 31 districts and counties across Chongqing. The Sichuan Basin is currently experiencing an unusually intense heatwave for this time of year. The high temperatures began in late August and are expected to continue until at least early September, driven by a prolonged subtropical high-pressure system.

"The heat is unbearable, but these self-deprecating jokes certainly offer a welcome distraction from the sweltering temperatures," said Li Mingyan, a tourist from the northwestern Shaanxi Province who was attempting to figure out whether the locals were as unaffected by the heat as they seemed.

Indeed, Chongqing residents have developed their own unique ways of coping with their climate.

In the late 1930s, the city began building air raid shelters into its mountainsides. And since 2002, it has been converting the unused shelters into free public cooling centers.

"Our community specifically notified us to come here to the 11th air-raid shelter to cool off," said Zhou Shuyi, a resident of the Shijingpo subdistrict in Shapingba. She said that the new facility has become a second home, and her family visit it every day. "Staying here is so comfortable -- it's even better than using air conditioning at home."

In addition to its air raid shelters, Chongqing has transformed various public spaces into cooling spots, allowing its residents to enjoy a more refreshing summer. A total of 140 urban rail transit stations equipped with cooling facilities have been opened to the public to date.

"I take my grandson to the rail transit station every day. It's really cool and convenient here. There are many people who come to cool off, and sometimes I even play chess with others here while my grandson plays with the kids," said Chongqing resident Zhang Mingyuan, 56.

The city has also opened more than 100 cooling spaces for outdoor workers, including construction, delivery and sanitation workers. These spaces are equipped with refrigerators, microwaves and heat-relief medicines, and provide a place to rest, drink water, eat and escape the scorching temperatures.

Special freezers are scattered across Chongqing's numerous commercial districts, emblazoned with messages like "A salute to urban workers in these high temperatures." The machines are stocked with frozen water, which is free for outdoor workers to take.

"It's really heartwarming to know that we can enjoy cold water in the scorching summer. Chongqing truly has a warm-hearted spirit," said Lu Xingyu, who is a delivery worker in the city.

