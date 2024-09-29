Home>>
Three-month-old panda cub makes public debut in Chongqing
(Ecns.cn) 14:26, September 29, 2024
A 3-month-old giant panda cub meets the public at Chongqing Zoo, Sept. 28, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Xiufeng)
Giant panda Hao Qi gave birth to the cub on June 28. The cub now weighs 5,805 grams.
A 3-month-old giant panda cub meets the public at Chongqing Zoo, Sept. 28, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Xiufeng)
A 3-month-old giant panda cub meets the public at Chongqing Zoo, Sept. 28, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Xiufeng)
A 3-month-old giant panda cub meets the public at Chongqing Zoo, Sept. 28, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Xiufeng)
