Sichuan base hosts farewell party for panda pair

China Daily) 11:38, September 26, 2024

Giant panda Ke Ke eats bamboo at the Dujiangyan base of the China Conservation and Research Center for Giant Panda in Dujiangyan, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 25, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Li Chuanyou)

A farewell party was held for panda pair An An and Ke Ke at the base on Wednesday. They will arrive in Hong Kong on Thursday, and settle down at the Ocean Park.

Giant panda An An eats a carrot at the Dujiangyan base of the China Conservation and Research Center for Giant Panda in Dujiangyan, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 25, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Li Chuanyou)

Giant panda An An is seen in a transport cage at the Dujiangyan base of the China Conservation and Research Center for Giant Panda in Dujiangyan, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 25, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Li Chuanyou)

Giant panda Ke Ke is seen in a transport cage at the Dujiangyan base of the China Conservation and Research Center for Giant Panda in Dujiangyan, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 25, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Li Chuanyou)

Staff members transport a giant panda onto a van at the Dujiangyan base of the China Conservation and Research Center for Giant Panda in Dujiangyan, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 25, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Li Chuanyou)

