Giant panda pair to arrive in Hong Kong
(Xinhua) 13:10, September 24, 2024
HONG KONG, Sept. 24 (Xinhua) -- A pair of giant pandas gifted by the central government to the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) of China will arrive in the city on Thursday, John Lee, chief executive of the HKSAR announced on Tuesday.
